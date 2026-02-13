Vikram Bhatt’s Wife Shwetambari Gets Relief In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case, Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Shwetambari Bhatt, the wife of film director Vikram Bhatt, who remains in Udaipur’s Central Jail in connection with a multi-crore fraud case.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, issued the order while sending notice on the petition filed by Shwetambari Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt. They challenged the Rajasthan High Court’s decision to refuse them bail.

According to reports, Bhatt and his wife were arrested in the case in December 2025 and sent to judicial custody. On January 31, this year, the Jodhpur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court rejected their bail plea, leading them to seek relief from the Supreme Court.

What is the alleged fraud case against Vikram Bhatt?

According to the complainant, Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF, was allegedly persuaded by Bhatt into investing over ₹30 crore in a proposed film project. He was assured that the venture would yield profits of nearly ₹200 crore. The FIR states that the project was presented as a biopic intended to honour Dr Murdia’s late wife.

However, Bhatt has denied the allegations and told ANI, "So I read the entire FIR. Now, to be honest, I feel that the Rajasthan Police is being misled. As far as my question is concerned, I don't know. I have been told that there is NC first. I have not received anything like that. So first, I thought it would be NC. But now I have come to know that it is an FIR."

“So I have neither a letter, nor a notice, nor anything. And they say that out of greed for 200 crores, I made a scam of 30 crores. If they have told this to the police, then surely they must have some documents, some paperwork. Otherwise, the police don't do such things. So, if that is the case, then it is forged. It cannot be," he added.

