Vikrant Massey Joining Politics? Huge ‘Right’ Hint Dropped At Republic Sangam
Vikrant Massey hinted at joining politics in the future while speaking candidly at the Republic Media's Sangam Summit.
Vikrant Massey spoke candidly at Republic Media's Sangam Summit and hinted at joining politics in the future. The 12th Fail star, who surprised his fans by announcing a short break from films earlier on December 2, was asked about which political party he would like to be a part of. The actor promptly replied, "The question you have asked is a big one. You will have an answer to this in the coming years," hinting at his political debut in the future. Talking further, he shared, “I'm with the right side."
Vikrant Massey speaks about his dream biopic
Vikrant shared that he would like to do a biopic on Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami . "He has had the guts to stand out tall all these years. The things he has gone through over the years have been inspirational for the people. The way he has stood out, the way he has stood for the truth, and the way he has represented the larger audience is inspiring.”
Vikrant's sleepless night
Vikrant, who was last seen in The Sabarmati Report, also spoke about the night before he met PM Narendra Modi . The Indian PM, along with other cabinet members, watched the movie based on the Godhra train burning incident in early December. Talking about how he spent the night before all nervous, the 12th Fail star shared, "Mujhe neend nahi aa rahi thi kyunki desh ke PM Modi and iss desh kai sabse bade superstar meri film dekhne wale hai and that's why I was nervous." He added that at that moment, he realised that he had to get better at what he was doing.
After watching the movie with PM Modi, I asked him nervously "How did you like it?". He liked The Sabarmati Report and also praised for my performance in the movie, Vikrant shared. He expressed that the fact that PM Modi was watching his movie was "beyond his dream".
