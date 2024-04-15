Advertisement

Vikrant Massey easily delivered one of the most powerful performances to come out of Bollywood, in 2023, with 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial traced the real life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma's IPS journey. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹2o crores, a Sacnilk report puts its domestic collections at ₹56.38 crores and it worldwide numbers at ₹70.05 crores. The actor recently reflected on the overall impact of his first big box office win.

Vikrant Massey reflects on the importance of box office numbers



In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey candidly admitted how the mirage of a box office success is something he has only recently experienced. This was not his reality, even six months back. However, a box office win, has never really played a priority in his scheme of things.

He said, “For me at least, that's not how it is. I've just tasted box office success. That was not the case 6 months ago, so a lot of what I've been doing, I've retained that and I aspire to retain that going forward.” 12th Fail is currently available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Vikrant Massey says box office success makes for a great personal motivator



Vikrant does not believe box office numbers need to dictate one's future trajectory in the industry. He however, does not deny how effective it is, in boosting one's personal morale. He said, "It's great, it's definitely impetus for you to better yourself because people have shelled out their hard-earned money to go to the theaters and watch you".

However, the actor revealed he tries his best to not let the pressure of achieving these numbers get to how he picks his scripts or in how he presents the character he is playing, on camera. He added, "But does that dictate my future decisions? I don't think so. The way I choose my scripts, the way I go out there and perform in front of the camera between action and cut remains more or less the same".