Vikrant Massey's Fans Request The Sabarmati Report Actor To Take A 'Small Break' But Not Retirement

Vikrant Massey's fans woke up to his post about meeting his fans for the one last time in 2025 on the big screens, before he take up the role of a 'husband, father and son', leaving them in dire shock. He dropped the post early Monday, hinting at retirement and would only return until "time deems right". He thanked his fans in the post for supporting him throughout his journey and signed off by saying he is "forever indebted". This has left his fans disheartened and they flooded the comment section requesting the actor to take a break but not retire from the acting business.

Vikrant's retirement announcement has come after giving three successful movies to the Hindi cinema - 12th Fail, Sector 36 and The Sabarmati Report. He was praised for his performance in all the movies, particularly his latest release, not just by the audience, critics or celebs, but also by PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

Fans are dishearted to hear Vikrant Massey stepping away from acting

After giving a successful streak in Bollywood, fans believed Vikrant would build on that momentum. However, to their surprise, it turned out to be the complete opposite as the 37-year-old actor decided to call it quits. His note reads, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

"So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between," he concluded.

Soon after this post reached his fans they couldn't help but cry out loud and request him to not leave them. A user wrote, "Bhai you are a Gem! Take a break but a small one! (Just like a small nap) Btw you will get bored after a while, then you will have to learn work life balance and Re-start the journey just like your upcoming project. Admire your work just like everyone else! Best wishes!"

Another fan got concerned and asked if everything was alright. "Suddenly? Is everything alright? That's so surprising for the fans. We really like your acting and movies. We already lost a gem and talented actor like SSR. We don't want to lose you! Take a break from movies but Bollywood needs talented actors like you!! Come back soon and take care of your family and your 'mental health'.

Another fan was reminded of former Indian cricketer and coach Rahul Dravid. “Reminds me of the retirement of Dravid who retired while he was still the best in overseas tests. Aura: 99999+ ...Respect to you sir for prioritizing what seems right to you.”

"Go ahead. Fill your cup then be back," wrote another fan. Another requsted, "Whattttttttttttttttt! No please. You are such a good actor, we want to see you in more movies." A user wrote, "Already kafi dukh hai ek aur badha dia aapne."

And more such emotional messages and comments at Vikrant's post go on.

All about Vikrant Massey's acting career

The actor made his acting debut with the show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom in 2007. He then went on to work in several TV shows, such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. After leaving a mark on the small screen, Vikrant decided to try his luck on the big screens and made his Bollywood debut alongside Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the 2013 hit movie Lootera. He then went on to star in Dhadakne Do (2015) and Half Girlfriend (2017), until he made his leading debut with Ginny Weds Sunny, co-starring Yami Gautam. However, it was Haseen Dillruba, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, that added to his fame. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

What's next for Vikrant Massey?