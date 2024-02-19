Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:09 IST

Vikrant Massey Quit TV Despite Earing ₹35 Lakh A Month - Here's How His Parents Reacted

Vikrant Massey, in a new interview, recalled his parent's reaction to his decision to quit television. He recalled letting go of a ₹35 Lacs contract.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey
A file photo of Vikrant Massey | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Vikrant Massey was an established name in the television industry. The actor featured in popular television soaps like Balika Vadhu. In a new interview, Vikrant opened up about his decision to quit television and how it was received by his family members. 

Vikrant Massey says his parents were ‘surprised’ with his decision 

In an interview with Unfiltered With Samdish, Vikrant Massey opened up about the time he decided to quit television. The actor recalled doing good for himself on the platform and mining good money. Vikrant started working in television at the age of 17 and claimed to have bought his first house at the age of 24. 

Vikrant Massey in Balika Vadhu | Image: Vikrant Massey/IMDb

Recalling his brave decision, the 12th Fail actor said his parents were ‘shocked’ when he decided to leave television, he remembered letting go of a ₹35 Lacs contract when he took the decision. The actor remembered, “At the age of 24, I was earning Rs 35 lakh per month, especially for someone who comes from a middle-class background. I quit TV at the time when I had a Rs 35 lakh per month contract in my hand.” He elaborated that his parents were ‘shocked’ by his decision and said, “My parents were surprised when I said that I want to restart in films.” 

Advertisement

Vikrant Massey on why he decided to quit television 

In the same interview, Vikrant opened up about the weirdest day for him on a film set. The actor said, “There were many, which were happening repetitively, which is why I left TV. Universally, everyone was doing the same thing. Be it any field, when a certain thing works, only its versions are then replicated. So on TV when misogynistic content worked, which included bahu pe atyavchaar, there were takers as well so people were making just that for TRP,” Vikrant said.

Advertisement

The actor recalled even after doing TV serials for 10 years he did not find his calling. He remembered, “On TV, a lot of irritating things would happen, like MBAs calling the shots on stories. They would say, ‘Make only these kinds of episodes for rating, as per our internal research.’ “They really made a fool out of many by saying this ‘internal research’ and asking for a ‘maha episode’, which would be of one hour. After a point, I fought with them and said I won’t do it.” He recalled feeling underutilised as an actor and said, “I thought I can do a lot more, but they are not able to utilise me. My contract in Balika Vadhu was just for two months, it was a cameo. But people loved it so much it went on for two years. I did it for that long because I believed in the content I was doing. But after that maza nahi aaya kuch shows mein.” 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

an hour ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

19 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

20 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

20 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

20 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Shri Kalki Dham Temple

    Videos10 minutes ago

  2. Javed Jaffrey Proves Age Is Just A Number With His Energetic Dance Moves

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Sarfaraz learns lesson after Jadeja mistake, tells Yashavi to be calm

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Know AMFI rules for minors in mutual fund SIPs

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Gaza’s Largest Hospital ‘No Longer Functional': WHO Chief

    World13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo