Vikrant Massey was a notable name in the television industry before he decided to quit the platform to pursue a career in films. The actor featured in Balika Vadhu and Dharam Veer. In a new interview, the actor the actor has opened up about his decision to quit television.

Vikrant Massey says he left television because of television

In an interview on Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant opened up about the weirdest day for him on a film set. The actor set, “There were many, which were happening repetitively, which is why I left TV. Universally, everyone was doing the same thing. Be it any field, when a certain thing works, only its versions are then replicated. So on TV when misogynistic content worked, which included bahu pe atyavchaar, there were takers as well so people were making just that for TRP,” Vikrant said.

A still of Vikrant Massey from Balika Vadhu | Image: IMDb

The actor recalled even after doing TV serials for 10 years he did not find his calling. He remembered, “On TV, a lot of irritating things would happen, like MBAs calling the shots on stories. They would say, ‘Make only these kinds of episodes for rating, as per our internal research.’ “They really made a fool out of many by saying this ‘internal research’ and asking for a ‘maha episode’, which would be of one hour. After a point, I fought with them and said I won’t do it.” He recalled feeling underutilised as an actor and said, “I thought I can do a lot more, but they are not able to utilise me. My contract in Balika Vadhu was just for two months, it was a cameo. But people loved it so much it went on for two years. I did it for that long because I believed in the content I was doing. But after that maza nahi aaya kuch shows mein.”

Vikrant Massey says 12th Fail was a ‘restart’ for him

12th Fail is based on a book by Anurag Pathak. The film chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. The film puts the spotlight on his journey and how his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, was instrumental in his rise. The tagline of the film says, ‘Don’t be afraid to restart’, which Vikrant says resonated with him.

During the 100-day celebration of the film, Vikrant shared that the film has become a ‘restart moment’ in his career. He shared, “I truly believe that 12th Fail was a restart moment of my career. I would be honest when sir (Vidhu Vindo Chopra) approached me to play the role of Manoj, he told me, 'tujhe koi nahin janta... bahut sare log tujhe nahin jante iske bawajood tu kaam kar raha hai itne salo se.' So yes, it was a restart moment for me to work with such a great director, and that too on a big story. I had to go back and unlearn so many things. I learnt so much by working in 12th Fail. I was with Sir for 2.5 years on the sets of the 12th Fail. He made me learn so much. Every day you wake up, there is a restart moment.”