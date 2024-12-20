Vikrant Massey Talks About The Sleepless Night He Spent Before Meeting PM Modi At Republic Sangam

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey graced Republic Media's Sangam with his appearance on December 20. During the session, he once again clarified that he is just taking a break as he just wants to better himself. He also opened up about the night before he was going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and why he dropped a 'break' post on social media on December 2.

Vikrant Massey opens up about the night before watching The Sabarmati Report with PM Modi

Vikrant confessed that he was "very nervous" the night before meeting "superstar" PM Modi and watching his movie The Sabarmati Report with him. "I was not able to sleep knowing the fact that India's PM Modi and the nation's biggest superstar would be watching his movie The Sabarmati Report." That's why he was "nervous" and at that moment he realised that after this he has to better himself.

The Balika Vadhu actor also shared that after watching a movie, he nervously approached PM Modi and asked "How did you like the movie?". He further added PM Modi liked the movie and also praised his performance. Vikrant concluded by saying that it was beyond his dream that PM Modi watched his movie.

Will Vikrant Massey join politics?

Vikrant Massey spoke candidly at Republic Media's Sangam Summit and hinted at joining politics in the future. The 12th Fail star, who surprised his fans by announcing a short break from films earlier on December 2, was asked about which political party he would like to be a part of. The actor promptly replied, "The question you have asked is a big one. You will have an answer to this in the coming years," hinting at his political debut in the future. He further shared, “I'm with the right side."