Published 20:29 IST, September 24th 2024
Viral: Alia Bhatt Walks The Ramp At Paris Fashion Week With Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne
Alia Bhatt recently joined the L'Oréal family, making her debut at Paris Fashion Week in a metallic silver bustier paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia Bhatt Walks The Ramp At Paris Fashion Week With Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:19 IST, September 24th 2024