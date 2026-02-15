Rajkummar Rao Fans Worry About His 'Massive Hair Loss' After Latest Appearance: Ill Health Or New Look For Saurav Ganguly Biopic?

Rajkummar Rao recently attended the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival organised by Mukesh Chhabra in Mumbai. The event took place over the weekend, and videos of the same are now viral online. Fans of the actor have particularly noticed the change in his look at the recent appearance.

For the evening, Rajkummar Rao opted for a simple black shirt teamed with distressed jeans in the same colour. He teamed the look with glasses and donned a pair of white sneakers. The actor, who was last seen clean-shaven, flaunted a patchy beard and moustache. His hair also appeared visibly different from his last outings.

Rajkummar's videos of obliging the paparazzi with pictures at the event are now viral online. He could also be seen posing with filmmaker Farah Khan in some clips. The Stree 2 actor's changed appearance has left his fans worried. However, many noted that the actor is about to begin work on the biopic on the cricketer Saurav Ganguly, and the new look is likely because of the movie. Reports suggest that the movie will go on floors in March 2026.

Internet reacts to Rajkummar Rao's changed appearance

Taking to the comment section of the viral videos, fans of the actor expressed concern over his health. Social media users also noted that the actor appeared ‘buffed up’ in the new videos. Expressing shock at his changed look, a netizen wrote, “He gained weight, and he’s losing hair now?” Several others also enquired about his hair.

