Viral Video | Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar Screening Disrupted In Bhopal After Scuffle Breaks Out In A Theatre

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office. In just five days, the movie has surpassed the ₹150 crore mark in India, and the craze around the film is just increasing with each passing day. Amid this, a video is going viral on the internet that shows a film screening being disrupted over a scuffle in the theatre.

Physical altercation breaks out in Bhopal's theatre

In a viral video, some men can be seen fighting inside the theatre of a local Cineplex. People can be seen shouting and beating each other. What reportedly began as a verbal fight escalated with men holding each other's collars. This happened at the beginning of the movie.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 6 (early estimates)

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie opened at ₹28 crore at the box office in India and owing to positive word of mouth, the collection witnessed a 14.29 per cent increase on the second day. Over the weekend, the movie earned ₹103 crore. However, the real test was on Monday, and it witnessed a 45.93 per cent decline in the collection. It earned ₹23.25 crore, with a slight increase on Tuesday, which is ₹26.5 crore. On day 6, the movie has earned ₹1.3 crore at the box office since morning. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹154.05 crore.

The movie is expected to earn around ₹170 crore by the end of the sixth day.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the movie also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. The film is inspired by the true events of espionage. Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. The digital release rights have been bought by Netflix, and as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Netflix has paid ₹130 crore for the streaming rights of Dhurandhar. This includes both parts of the movie.

The second part of Dhurandhar will hit the theatres on March 19, 2026.