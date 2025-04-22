VirZara At IPL: Preity Zinta Gushes Over Photos Of Virat Kohli's Kids Vaamika And Akaay, Sends Internet Into A Meltdown

A cutesy moment between Virat Kohli and Preity Zinta during the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) has taken over social media. In the clip, the cricketer could be seen showing a photo of his children on his phone to the owner of the Punjab Kings. The actress's reaction to the photos has gone viral online.

VirZara moment takes over RCB vs PBKS

On April 20, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) clashed against each other in a clash. Though their teams were competing against each other, a candid conversation between the rival stakeholders went viral online. In a post-match moment, Virat Kohli was seen flaunting the photo of his children to Preity Zinta.



Also Read: ₹30 Cr For Jr NTR, A Few Thousands For His Body Double? Stunt Man Claims

In the clips from Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh, Preity Zinta, who herself is a mother of two, could be seen gushing as the cricketer shows her the photos of his children, Vaamika and Akaay. For the uninitiated, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have concealed their children from the public eye. Therefore, it might be the first time Preity has seen the faces of his children. Social media users have been resharing the photos and videos of the actress-cricketer from the match. Some even dubbed it a ‘VirZara’ moment, likening it to Zinta's film mixed with a part of Kohli's first name. In the match, RCB defeated Punjab by successfully chasing the 158-run target.

When Anushka Sharma shared an unseen photo of Virat Kohli with Vamika and Akaay

On November 5, 2024, Anushka Sharma shared a photo of the former Indian skipper with their children. In the photo, Virat could be seen carrying Vamika and Akaay in his arms. He can be seen playing with his children in the candid click. The Pari actress shared the photo on the occasion of Virat Kohli's birthday.



Also Read: Naagzilla Announcement Sparks Memefest, Kartik Trolled For Bizarre Look