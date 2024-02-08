Advertisement

Vivek Agnihotri is proudly the man behind one of Indian cinema's most decorated hits in contemporary times, The Kashmir Files. The director tasted a much humbler version of success however with his 2023 release The Vaccine War. That being said, Agnihotri has always been forthcoming with regards to his opinion about the changing winds of Indian cinema. The director's latest commentary comes from a place of pride, from recent Telugu release HanuMan.

Vivek Agnihotri expresses pride over HanuMan's box office success



Vivek Agnihotri is all praises for the Teja Sajja led Prasanth Varma fantasy adventure film, HanuMan. Categorising the film as an Indic wonder, the director lauded the film's freshly commenced box office run. An excerpt from his post reads, "Thrilled with the success of #HanuMAN! Kudos @PrasanthVarma @tejasajja123, the stellar crew & VFX team. Also, big thanks for your valuable contribution to Indic Cinema..."

A moment of glory for the Indic Renaissance, a movement we initiated in 2010 with #BuddhaInATrafficJam, which… pic.twitter.com/g4FhCcpq6L — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 15, 2024



HanuMan has hit the ground running with its theatrical release on January 12 even as it opened in a direct box office clash with the Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Kaaram. As per a Sacnilk report, the film has minted ₹40.65 crore domestically across all languages with its worldwide collections currently standing at ₹72.15 crores and counting, in all of four days.

Vivek Agnihotri gives a shoutout to Indic cinema



Referring to HanuMan's success as a milestone moment in "Indic renaissance", Agnihotri delved into an anecdote about an off-beat project he made, Buddha In A Traffic Jam which the director dubbed as the starting point of this renaissance. The note ended with a warm shoutout to all filmmakers taking ahead the Indic legacy.

An excerpt from his post read, "...A moment of glory for the Indic Renaissance, a movement we initiated in 2010 with #BuddhaInATrafficJam, which was stuck for 6 yrs and finally released free on YouTube by Rajshree. What a delight to see that’s it’s now flourishing with blockbusters like #TheTashkentFiles, #TheKashmirFiles, #TheKeralaStory, #Kantara, #Kartikeya2, and many more surprises in the pipeline. Keep blessings Indic filmmakers."