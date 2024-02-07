Advertisement

Akshay Oberoi is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the actor played the role of Squadron Leader Basheer Khan aka Bash, and is receiving rave reviews from the audience for his power-packed performance. Akshay, who is the cousin of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, has been featured in small roles in films so far. However, with Fighter in his bag, the actor has now gained pan-India recognition.

In a recent interview, the actor was asked about his relationship with cousin Vivek and shared that he never asked for or got work from him.

Akshay Oberoi on why he never mentioned about cousin Vivek Oberoi anywhere

Speaking to Dainkin Bhaskar, Akshay was asked about him being the cousin of Vivek but never mentioned him anywhere. To this, he replied that he would be happy to get help from an Indian Police Force actor if he had offered. However, he neither asked for work nor Vivek offered him any.

Akshay further stated that he respects both Vivek and his father Suresh Oberoi as actors and called it a coincidence working with Vivek in Inside Edge. He said, "Now that I look back, my career would have skyrocketed if had received help from Vivek." However, after tasting failures, now he can balance both success and failure easily.

This is not the first time, the actor opened up about his relationship with Vivek. Earlier, in an interview, Akshay said that he didn't have access to his family's achievements and pretty much said "Ke tu kar apna (you do your own thing)".

How Akshay Oberoi is related to Vivek Oberoi?

Akshay's father, Krishan Oberoi, is the brother of the veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, thus he is the first cousin to Vivek Oberoi.