War 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 (Early Estimates): Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Actioner To Earn ₹150 Crore Before Opening Weekend

War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is performing well at the box office in India. The film has beaten Hindi's 2025 topper Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, and even witnessed a spike in the collection on the second day. As the film has entered its third day of release, the film is garnering positive reviews and posing a great threat to Rajinikanth's Coolie.

War 2 box office collection day 3 (early estimates)

According to Sacnilk, Ayan Mukerji's directorial has earned ₹12.49 crore at the box office since morning. Adding the three-day collection, the total stands at ₹121.84 crore. If the film earns over ₹40 crore, the film will enter the ₹150 crore club even before the opening weekend conclusion. The film is performing well in the Hindi language, followed by the Telugu version.

War 2 had an overall 25.44 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with 16.27 per cent in the morning and 34.60 per cent in the afternoon. Like Friday, the film is expected to witness a spike in collection on the third day, posing a great threat to Coolie as it witnessed a 15 per cent drop on the second day at the box office.

War 2 movie review

War 2 has a blockbuster opening, drifts away in the middle, but returns to form towards the end. One of the negatives in the movie is its long runtime, which could have been easily reduced by chopping off the mundane. Without a doubt, Jr NTR's much-hyped Bollywood debut movie does not do justice to his talent.

(A still from War 2 | Image: Instagram)