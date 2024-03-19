War 2: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Film To Have Action Scene Set In Japanese Monastery

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan's War featured the actor as an R&AW agent taking out covert operations in countries like Portugal, Morocco, and Italy. Now, with War 2 in the making, director Ayan Mukerji has already shot a few action scenes in Spain, but the list doesn't stop here. The film will take Kabir (played by Hrithik) to Japan on a mission. However, instead of going to Japan to shoot, location has come to him in Mumbai.

War 2 to shoot action sequences in Japan but there is a twist

According to a report in Mid-Day, the makers have constructed an elaborate set of a Japanese monastery at the YRF Studios in Andheri. This will not require the actor and crew to travel to Japan and will shoot it at a studio in Mumbai. The action sequence was choreographed by Se-yeong Oh, who previously worked with the production house on Pathaan (2023).

(A file photo of Hrithik | Image: Instagram)

Since War 2 is the newest addition to YRF Spy Universe, Aditya Chopra has decided to amp up the action scenes and has enlisted 12 action directors. “A huge set was constructed, along the lines of a 300-year-old heritage monastery on a hilltop, by art designer Rajat Poddarr and his team," a source told the portal.

Elaborating about the action sequence featuring Hrithik, the source said, "In the set-piece, Hrithik’s character takes on warrior monks specialised in martial arts. Before shooting the portion, the actor not only trained in martial arts for weeks, but also learnt to use a katana, a Japanese sword. The scene sees him employ hand-to-hand combat as well as katanas.”

Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR to complete War 2 shoot in record time?

A source close to Bollywood Hungama said that Hrithik has dedicated "merely 55 to 60 days" for War 2 and most of the movie will be shot at studios in Mumbai. "Interestingly, it will be a wrap for Hrithik on War 2 by June 2024, and it's among those films which he will conclude in record time," added the source.

Similarly, Jr NTR, who will be joining the sets from April has allotted 60 days to shoot the movie, including 25 to 30 days of combination shoot. If everything goes as planned then he might be able to wrap the film by the end of July.

The film is slated to release next year.