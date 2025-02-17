War 2: Jr NTR Upset Over Delay In Hrithik Roshan Starrer Production? Here's What We Know

War 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year because it stars Hrithik Roshan, who is reprising his role as Kabir and South superstar Jr NTR. The two are reported to have a massive showdown in the movie. Another reason for the movie to be a blockbuster is the director. It is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji, who is known for giving memorable movies to Bollywood, such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva and Wake Up Sid. However, the movie is reportedly facing a few hiccups on the journey of filming. Multiple reports suggest that Jr NTR is unhappy as the filming is taking longer than expected.

Jr NTR's next film with Prashanth Neel suffers due to War 2 delay?

According to a report in 123Telugu, Jr NTR, who is yet to shoot crucial scenes, is upset with the crew of War 2 as initially it was expected that he would be able to wrap up his part in early 2025 and begin the filming of his next film Prashanth Neel. However, as the War 2 filming has been delayed, the schedule of NTR31 has also been affected.

(A poster of Devara | Image: Instagram)

The delays predict that War 2 will now hit the theatres in 2026. However, the makers have yet to respond to the speculations.

(Jr NTR will make Bollywood debut with War 2 | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's project NTR31?