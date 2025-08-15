War 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Online After Its Theatrical Run?

Updated 15 August 2025 at 12:43 IST
War 2 OTT Release: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani-starrer action thriller has opened with skyrocketing numbers at the box office in India on August 14. The YRF movie was released amid a massive fan frenzy, with some cinegoers thronging theatres as early as 5 am. However, its Hindi collections have fallen short compared to previous blockbusters. Amid this, reports about the film’s OTT release schedule are also making rounds.
War 2 marks the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. While the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face-off has been getting mixed reviews, discussions about its OTT release have already begun. Media reports suggest that Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. If the film follows the usual eight-week release pattern, it is expected to arrive on OTT in October 2025. However, the makers have yet to officially announce the platform and release date.
Hrithik Roshan’s War hit the screens in 2019, and viewers can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Until now, all YRF Spy Universe films, including Tiger, Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, have premiered on Prime Video. This has left many netizens wondering why War 2 will be changing the digital platform.
The YRF Spyverse began with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 and has delivered several blockbusters, including Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023) and Tiger 3 (2023). Each of these films opened stronger in Hindi than the recent War 2. The latest release minted ₹29 crore in Hindi and ₹23.25 crore in Telugu, bringing its total to ₹52.5 crore across all Indian languages. Although the film has tapped into a new market in the South, it has not received the same enthusiasm from its core Hindi audience.
