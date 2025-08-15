War 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Online After Its Theatrical Run?

War 2 OTT Release: Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani-starrer action thriller has opened with skyrocketing numbers at the box office in India on August 14. The YRF movie was released amid a massive fan frenzy, with some cinegoers thronging theatres as early as 5 am. However, its Hindi collections have fallen short compared to previous blockbusters. Amid this, reports about the film’s OTT release schedule are also making rounds.

War 2 OTT release

War 2 marks the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. While the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR face-off has been getting mixed reviews, discussions about its OTT release have already begun. Media reports suggest that Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. If the film follows the usual eight-week release pattern, it is expected to arrive on OTT in October 2025. However, the makers have yet to officially announce the platform and release date.

Where to watch Hrithik Roshan’s War online?

Hrithik Roshan’s War hit the screens in 2019, and viewers can stream it on Amazon Prime Video. Until now, all YRF Spy Universe films, including Tiger, Pathaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, have premiered on Prime Video. This has left many netizens wondering why War 2 will be changing the digital platform.

War 2 box office day 1 collection