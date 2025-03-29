Watch: Fatima Sana Shaikh Startled After Fan Comes Too Close To Her For Selfie

Fatima Sana Shaikh made a rare paparazzi appearance at an event in Mumbai on March 29. The Dangal actress was surrounded by fans who wanted to click pictures with her or get an autograph. However, in a video, now going viral online, the actress could be seen getting visibly miffed when a fan sprang to click a selfie with her while she was posing for the paparazzi.

Fatima Sana Shaikh miffed as fan comes too close to get a selfie

On March 29, Fatima Sana Shaikh attended an event in Mumbai, seemingly the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress donned a strapless little black dress for the fashion gala. She teamed the look with matching thigh-high boots. Fatima completed the look with statement golden accessories.



In the video doing the rounds on social media, Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen posing patiently for the paparazzi at the venue. Moments later, a man comes close to her with the front camera on his phone open to click a selfie with her. Not anticipating this, the actress was taken by surprise and was visibly uncomfortable. She, however, obliged the fan and many others with pictures.

When Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan lost his cool at a fan

Fatima Sana Shaikh is not the only celebrity who was left uncomfortable with fans invading personal space. Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and Shraddha Kapoor have also experienced this in the past. Most recently, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan lost his cool at a fan.