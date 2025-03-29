Watch: Fatima Sana Shaikh Startled After Fan Comes Too Close To Her For Selfie

Updated March 29th 2025, 22:59 IST
Fatima Sana Shaikh made a rare paparazzi appearance at an event in Mumbai on March 29. The Dangal actress was surrounded by fans who wanted to click pictures with her or get an autograph. However, in a video, now going viral online, the actress could be seen getting visibly miffed when a fan sprang to click a selfie with her while she was posing for the paparazzi.
On March 29, Fatima Sana Shaikh attended an event in Mumbai, seemingly the Lakme Fashion Week. The actress donned a strapless little black dress for the fashion gala. She teamed the look with matching thigh-high boots. Fatima completed the look with statement golden accessories.
In the video doing the rounds on social media, Fatima Sana Shaikh was seen posing patiently for the paparazzi at the venue. Moments later, a man comes close to her with the front camera on his phone open to click a selfie with her. Not anticipating this, the actress was taken by surprise and was visibly uncomfortable. She, however, obliged the fan and many others with pictures.
Fatima Sana Shaikh is not the only celebrity who was left uncomfortable with fans invading personal space. Actors like Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta and Shraddha Kapoor have also experienced this in the past. Most recently, Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan lost his cool at a fan.
In a viral video from February 2024, Unni Mukundan was coming out of a multiplex with his team. Dressed in formal attire, he was trying to make his way out in a seemingly empty passageway when a handful of fans caught notice of him. They sprang towards the actor to greet him. One particular man was recording Mukundan on his phone as he walked by. Initially, the actor seemed oblivious to the action; however, later he lost his cool. Without saying much the Marco fame snatched the fan's phone and kept it in the pocket of his shirt. The actor continued walking, while the fan followed him and later returned the device.
Published March 29th 2025, 22:59 IST