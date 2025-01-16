Published 11:40 IST, January 16th 2025
Watch: Kareena Kapoor Loses Her Cool On Staffers After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident, Viral Video Surfaces
A video of Kareena Kapoor dressed in loungewear surfaced on social media on the night when her husband Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at their Bandra home.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his residence in Bandra in the wee hours of January 16. "There was an attempted burglary at the actor's Bandra home where he resides with his wife Kareena Kapoor and their kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. According to Kareens's sister Karisma Kapoor's Instagram stories, the former was with her at her home on the night when Saif was attacked. Karisma posted a snap, seemingly from her residence, and tagged her sister Kareena in it.
Visuals of Kareena rushing back to her home in an autorickshaw have now surfaced on social media.
Kareena rushes home after Saif's stabbing incident, video surfaces
A video showed Kareena Kapoor in loungewear outside her residence in the wee hours of the night when her husband Saif was stabbed. She appeared animated as she spoke aggressively to the house staff outside the home. Two women, seemingly staffers at the couple's home surround Kareena with a man standing by her side.
Saif Ali Khan undergoes surgery after stabbing incident
Saif Ali Khan, 54, was taken to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and required a medical procedure following the stabbing incident which took place at around 2.30 am at his house in the Bandra area, they said.
"Saif has six stabs and two are deep. Of this one is close to spine. He is being operated upon by a team of doctors led neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi," Dr Uttamani said. "The surgery is still going on. He sustained six injuries, two are minor, two intermediate and two deep injuries, one of the injuries is on the back which is close to spine. A neurosurgeon is involved in the surgery," Dr Uttamani told PTI.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 12:05 IST, January 16th 2025