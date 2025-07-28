Watch: Kriti Sanon Rings In 35th Birthday With A Dance Party In St Tropez

Updated 28 July 2025 at 10:49 IST
Kriti Sanon celebrated her 35th birthday on July 27. The actress has been on vacation in France and rang in her special day at St. Tropez. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia and her sister Nupur Sanon, among others. Videos and photos from her birthday bash are now doing the rounds on social media.
A video from the birthday celebration of Kriti Sanon landed on the Reddit thread. ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips’. In the clip, the actress could be seen surrounded by her friends at a nightclub, seemingly at what looked like her midnight birthday bash. Kriti Sanon donned a shimmery, beige crop top teamed with a matching long skirt for the bash. She completed the look with a matching cape. Birthday wishes for the actress were displayed on the signboards inside the club. The actress, along with her friends, was seen grooving to Western music. Social media users allege that her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia also features in the video.
In another video, shared by Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon, the Adipurush actress stunned in an all white outfit. She donned a sleeveless white dress with silver embellishments for the beachside birthday celebration. Kriti could be seen blowing out the candles and followed it by cutting the cake in the video shared by her sister.
Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The actress often shares photos with him on her Instagram account, and the duo flies out on vacations together on multiple occasions. Kriti's romance rumours with the London-based businessman, Kabir Bahia, first started when they attended a New Year's party together in Dubai. Since then, they have spent festivals and special days together. On the occasion of her birthday, Kabir took to his Instagram account to share a selfie with Kriti with the caption, “Happy Birthday K.” The post has now gone vital online.
