Watch: Kriti Sanon Rings In 35th Birthday With A Dance Party In St Tropez

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 35th birthday on July 27. The actress has been on vacation in France and rang in her special day at St. Tropez. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia and her sister Nupur Sanon, among others. Videos and photos from her birthday bash are now doing the rounds on social media.

Unseen videos from Kriti Sanon's birthday bash go viral online

A video from the birthday celebration of Kriti Sanon landed on the Reddit thread. ‘Bolly Blinds and Gossips’. In the clip, the actress could be seen surrounded by her friends at a nightclub, seemingly at what looked like her midnight birthday bash. Kriti Sanon donned a shimmery, beige crop top teamed with a matching long skirt for the bash. She completed the look with a matching cape. Birthday wishes for the actress were displayed on the signboards inside the club. The actress, along with her friends, was seen grooving to Western music. Social media users allege that her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia also features in the video.

In another video, shared by Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon, the Adipurush actress stunned in an all white outfit. She donned a sleeveless white dress with silver embellishments for the beachside birthday celebration. Kriti could be seen blowing out the candles and followed it by cutting the cake in the video shared by her sister.

Kriti Sanon gets a special birthday wish from Kabir Bahia

A screengrab of Kabir Bahia's post | Image: Instagram