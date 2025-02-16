Wedding Bells For Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia? Speculations Rife As Actress Arrives In Delhi To Meet Rumoured Boyfriend's Parents

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia: The rumoured couple have been making headlines for their joint appearances and romantic getaways. While the actress and the businessman duo has never confirmed the relationship, their public spotting and social media activity have fuelled the rumours, Most recently, the couple was spotted arriving at the Delhi airport, reportedly for Kriti to meet Kabir's family members.

Is marriage on the cards for Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia?

Earlier this week, photos and videos of Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia from the latter's friend's wedding festivities went viral on social media. In the clips, the rumoured couple could be seen engaged in a conversation and enjoying each other's company. This led to fans of the actress to speculate about her wedding to the businessman. The rumours have now gathered strength following Kriti's arrival in the national capital.

Kabir Bahia's family members reside in Delhi and as per paparazzo Pallav Paliwal Kriti Sanon arrived to meet his parents amid wedding rumours. On February 15, the rumoured couple was spotted at the airport in twinning black outfits. Karan could be seen leading the way and escorting Kriti to the car. The actress covered her face with a mask, but greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the terminal.

Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia’s relationship timeline

Rumours of Kriti Sanon dating Karan Bahia surfaced when a fan in Greece photographed them at an open-air restaurant. This was followed by their Diwali celebration with the actress' family. Kriti Sanon shared pictures from the festivities on her Instagram which went viral within no time. In one of the pictures shared by the actress, she was seen posing with her sister Nupur and Karan Bahia. This is the first time the actress has shared a photo with Karan on social media.

Kabir Bahia with Kriti Sanon on Diwali 2024 | Source: Instagram