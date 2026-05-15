Welcome To The Jungle Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty-Disha Patani Starrer Is A Chaotic Comedy Built On Meta-Humour

The makers of 'Welcome To The Jungle' have released the film's highly anticipated official teaser, offering a first look at a large-scale, chaotic comedy built on meta-humour, nostalgia, and slapstick spectacle.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, the film is set for a global theatrical release on June 26, 2026.

Positioned as the third installment in the popular 'Welcome' franchise, following 'Welcome Back,' the teaser introduces a self-aware comedic tone that leans heavily into parody and ensemble-driven chaos.

The teaser opens with a satirical twist on standard industry disclaimers, immediately setting a tongue-in-cheek tone. The on-screen text reads: "In the making of this film no animals were used... except for some horses and us donkeys."

The footage then transitions into a fictional film-set premise, where the ensemble cast plays characters trapped in a production environment and being paid "crores of rupees" to perform.

The teaser relies on rapid-fire dialogue and situational humour. In one standout moment, Akshay Kumar's character attempts to exit the chaotic production, but then returns remarking that "money always comes in between".

The action quickly escalates into exaggerated gunfire and explosive comedic sequences. The teaser concludes with a stylised tagline reinforcing its chaotic tone, "Fake Film. Real Jungle. Real Danger. Real Idiots!"