Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

What is Vash About? The Gujarati Film That Inspired Ajay Devgn Starrer Shaitaan

Vash, which is set in Gujarat, follows the seemingly perfect life of Atharva, an Ahmedabad-based pilot who lives with his wife Beena and their kids.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vash
Vash | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 8. The film, which is centered around black magic, is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. Here is everything you need to know about the intriguing plot of the movie. 

What is Vash’s storyline? 

Vash, which is set in the state of Gujarat, chronicles the seemingly perfect life of Atharva, an Ahmedabad-based pilot who lives with his wife Beena, and their two children, Ansh and Aarya. But an impromptu family trip to a remote village uncovers a web of evil plans masterminded by Pratap, an enigmatic stranger with dark secrets.

 

 

With Pratap's cunning assistance, Atharva and his family find themselves pawns in a deadly game in a terrifying dimension controlled by black magic. The full scope of Pratap's nefarious activities gradually comes to light as Atharva fights evil forces to defend those he loves.

Ajay talks about adapting Vash in Bollywood

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan, is described as a gripping tale with elements of black magic. The film also features south star Jyotika and R Madhavan. It is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, which was written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik. Shaitaan features R Madhavan as the antagonist and Jyotika as Ajay Devgn's wife. Actor Janki Bodiwala, who starred in the Gujarati film Vash, also features in the remake.

Ajay said that he liked the basic story of the original film and decided to make it in Hindi. "The base of the story was very strong hence we did this film, and we adapted the film in our own way," the Runway 34  actor said at the trailer launch event.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 16:21 IST

