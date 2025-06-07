What's The Difference Between Housefull 5A And Housefull 5B? All You Need To Know Before Watching Akshay Kumar's Poorly Reviewed Film

Housefull 5 hit the big screens on June 6 and is off to a smashing start at the ticketing counter. Despite the poor reviews of the movie, the comedy has become the third highest opener of the year with ₹23 crore in day 1 collection. However, several cinegoers were left puzzled while booking the tickets for Akshay Kumar's headlined ensemble film. In a first, makers of Housefull 5 released two versions of the film, giving the audience a choice to choose either version while booking tickets. Many social media users were confused about the difference between the films.

How are Housefull A and Housefull B different?

In a unique release strategy, Housefull 5 makers have opted for a multi-ending format for the comedy. Talking about the same at the trailer launch, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "With Housefull 5, we wanted to take a bold creative swing that hasn’t been done before internationally for any thriller film. The idea of having multiple endings, multiple experiences, has been with me for 30 years. Since I wanted to make Housefull 5 a thriller comedy, there couldn't have been a better way to execute my idea of having multiple endings than this."

While booking the tickets for Housefull 5, the audience is asked to choose from two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. Explaining the difference between the two, the producer shared, “Both versions will have different killers. It's called Housefull 5 and Housefull 5A. If the killer is X in Housefull 5, the killer would be Y in Housefull 5A. The idea is to evoke repeat watch from the audience, as the last 20 minutes will be an altogether fresh experience, with different tides in comedy." For the unversed, Housefull 5 is a whodunit murder mystery, and the climax reveals the ‘killer’.

A screengrab of Housefull 5 ticket booking portal | Image: X