Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

When Akshay Kumar Said He Doesn't Work With 'Big' Directors Because They 'Don't Pay'

Akshay Kumar is also one to readily associate with new filmmakers and has rarely worked with "big" and "established" directors in the Indian film industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay, on the other hand, looked dashing in a black jacker and matching pants. | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Akshay Kumar is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood. While many in the industry see one or maximum three releases a year, the Mission Raniganj star has at least 5-6 movies, both OTT and theatrical releases lined up each year. Akshay is also one to readily associate with new filmmakers and has rarely worked with "big" and "established" directors. In an old interview, he revealed that he would love to work with prominent names in the film industry but shared why he didn't more often.

Akshay Kumar in a still from Cuttputlli | Image: IMDb

Akshay opens up about not working with 'big' directors

"I like to work with strong directors. I absolutely love to work with them. But they don't pay. I have worked with all new directors. They are young. They come up with new ideas. They are greedy to work. 24 hours they are just thinking about their movie. I am not saying that the big directors don't do it. They do it too. That is why they are big directors. I will work with them with my hands folded if they pay," the actor, who will next be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, said in an old interview.

Akshay Kumar in a still from  Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image: IMDb

Akshay's upcoming movies

The actor is currently busy with the promotions of Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The action film will release on Eid, April 10, and will see Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles.

After that, he will be seen in Sarfira, which is the the remake of Tamil film Soorarai Pottru. It will release on July 12. The, he will feature as Veer Sooryavanshi in Singham Again. This will be followed by the release of Sky Force on October 2 and Welcome To The Jungle in December.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:02 IST

