Akshay Kumar Compares Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Will Smith Starrer Bad Boys

Akshay Kumar is all set to headline the upcoming action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie will hit the big screen on April 10, coinciding with the Eid holiday. It also stars Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F. The cast and crew of the film came together for the trailer launch of the movie on March 26 where Akshay Kumar discussed how he thought the film is similar to Will Smith’s popular Hollywood action-comedy Bad Boys.

Akshay Kumar says Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is similar to Bad Boys

Speaking at the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar said, “We always knew that the film was going to be just like Bad Boys. You know, I'm not saying the story is the same, but it will be like Bad Boys because the film has lots of action and a very subtle kind of comedy. It's a very subtle humour. I always knew that from the beginning.” The actor further recalled being ‘bowled over’ when the director first offered him the film because it felt ‘different’ to him.

Further detailing what sets this film apart from the others he has done in the past, Akshay Kumar said when Prithviraj Sukumuran came on board with the film it completely changed the ball game for him. He remembered, “And then Prithvi (Prithviraj Sukumaran) came in, toh maza hi aa gaya (It was so much fun). He's going to be wearing that mask, and we're going to be fighting him. It was unbelievable to do that.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran compares Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to James Bond, Mission Impossible

The actor, who is also awaiting the release of his Malayalam film Aadujeevitham said “When Ali narrated the story to me. I was completely following the two hero tracks. It was very entertaining. It has got everything to be a blockbuster franchise. The good thing about the franchise is much like James Bond or Mission: Impossible films (where) usually the story of the film is the villain and then the heroes come and save the world.”

Produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit the screens on the occasion of Eid on April 10.