Akshay Kumar is currently reeling from the debacle of his last release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also starring Tiger Shroff, the film, being written off as a rehashed regurgitation of stereotypical male machismo, tanked at the box office, collecting only ₹ 106.75 crores against a reported budget of $350 crores, as per Sacnilk. The actor recently revisited one of his box office debacles, from his early days as a star, sharing a rather interesting anecdote.

Akshay Kumar shares a peculiar anecdote

Akshay Kumar's recent appearance on the sets of a popular chat show, saw him delve into a hilarious but peculiar anecdote about how he had ended up recovering his acting fee for an early film of his, that tanked at the box office. Akshay revealed how he had signed on for the film in question, for a final fee of ₹75000 of which he had already been paid ₹40000-₹45000. However, the producer refused to pay Akshay the rest, citing the film's box office failure as the reason. That is when Akshay took matters into his own hands.

A rough translation of the anecdote, originally shared by Akshay in Hindi, reads, 'I went to his house, I rang the bell...he opened the door (and) was looking at me, I was looking at him. Neither did he said anything, nor did I say a word. I went inside, looked at his room, there was a tape recorder in his mini hall. I unplugged it and picked it up. There was a small-sized juicer, I picked that too and left.'

What is next for Akshay Kumar?

Not out of the ordinary for the actor, Akshay Kumar has as many as five projects, currently in the works. Foremost among these, is Khel Khel Mein. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, the film is slated for a release on September 6. Following this, is Sky Force, also starring Sara Ali Khan, up for an October 2 release. The multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle, is reportedly eyeing a release on December 27.

Jolly LLB 3, which just hit the ground running, features Akshay alongside franchise alum Arshad Warsi and is also aiming to see through a release before the year concludes. Also in the works, is Housefull 5.