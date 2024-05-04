Advertisement

The 90s were a glorious time for Anil Kapoor with the actor establishing his own niche in the film industry. Of some of his biggest hits, was 1994 release Laadla. The dance number from the song - Ladki Hai Kya Re Baba - featured a young Vaishnavi Macdonald, then, Mahanti. The actress recently shared an endearing anecdote from her time on set with Kapoor.

Vaishnavi Macdonald details Anil Kapoor's kind gesture

Vaishnavi Macdonald took to her Instagram handle to share a piece of trivia from the sets of Laadla. She recalled how she was all of 17 and brand new in the world of cinema. An excerpt from her caption read, "#ladla film trevia: 32 years since I first shot for this. I was sweet 17 years old then. And #anilkapoor was much senior to me. He was a perfectionist and would take many retakes to get a shot perfect."

Getting into the anecdote, Vaishnavi explained how a sequence that involved some running left her with a broken stilleto. While this brought her to tears, Anil Kapoor came to her rescue, assuring her that she had nothing to worry about as he would be the one going in for the retakes. The caption further read, "Once during a running sequence my stilletos heel broke after the 30th retake. I burst out crying. He came and calmed me down saying , 'tujhe kya problem hai. Mai le raha hoon na retakes'."

What is Vaishnavi Macdonald now up to?

Laadla was the first time Vaishnavi Macdonald starred in a feature film. Prior to that, she had worked as a child artist in 1988 film Veerana. Post Laadla, Vaishnavi's career took off and she starred in as many as 15 feature films. The last of this, Hansa Ek Sanyog, released in 2019. Besides this, Vaishnavi has enjoyed an illustrious career on television as well with as many as 48 titles to her credit.

Currently, the actress is essaying the role of Parminder Rajveer Bajwa in daily soap Parineetii - on air, since 2022.