Aditya Chopra had ambitious plans for his 2004 action-thriller Dhoom. He recently revealed that he allocated more funds to the bikes in the film than to its lead actors, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham. The success of Dhoom led Aditya Chopra to transform it into a franchise.

"In Dhoom, I spent more money on bikes than on Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Uday Chopra," Aditya Chopra shared in the Netflix documentary series The Romantics. Aditya celebrates his 53rd birthday on Tuesday, May 21.

Dhoom poster | Image: IMDb

Dhoom, released in 2004, is a cop-thief story where John Abraham's character, Kabir, and his gang use bikes to execute major heists, consistently outsmarting the police. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and written by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film became one of the biggest hits of 2004.

Aditya Chopra's vision for Dhoom?

In the documentary, Aditya Chopra mentioned his vision for Dhoom as a blend of the filmmaking styles of Indian filmmaker Manmohan Desai and Hollywood director Michael Bay. He aimed to break away from the traditional pillars of Hindi films—drama, emotion, and romance—and see what would happen without them.

"There were three pillars of Hindi films, as everybody used to say, which you can’t do without: drama, emotion, and romance. I said I am going to remove these three pillars and see what happens! With Dhoom, I wanted to make a film where I could combine Manmohan Desai and Michael Bay," Chopra said.

Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprised their roles as Jai Dixit and Ali in Dhoom 2 and Dhoom 3. John Abraham was replaced by Hrithik Roshan as the anti-hero in Dhoom 2, and Aamir Khan joined the franchise as the villain in Dhoom 3. Although there have been numerous speculations about a fourth installment of the popular franchise, Yash Raj Films has yet to make an official announcement.