Actors' huge fee demand has become a concern in the Hindi film industry after two big-budget movies - Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - met the dust. Despite releasing during the long weekend, both the films couldn't cross ₹50 crore mark in the opening week. This ignited the debate that actors should lower their fees as the producers have to face the consequences. While the debate is still ongoing, let's recall the time when Irrfan Khan, who is known for his finest acting, talked about how it is important to quote your fees according to your producer's budget and film's earnings.

When Irrfan Khan slashed his fee to half for Paan Singh Tomar

In an old interview with a popular film industry tracker, late actor Irrfan Khan revealed that he slashed his fees for Paan Singh Tomar keeping in mind the remuneration the producer was going to earn after the film's release. The actor revealed that producers had told him that they would be able to make the film only if he reduced his remuneration by 50 percent. Irrfan also revealed that this was not the first time he charged half his original fees.

"You get that understanding of how much your producer will earn, how much your film will earn, so you quote your price accordingly”, Irrfan told in an interview with Komal Nahta.

Why the fees of actors has become a concern for producers?

Lately, reports have been doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar was paid ₹165 crore for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, while the project alone was made on a budget of ₹350 crore. However, despite being in the theatres for over a week, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial film has barely managed to earn ₹50 crore.

Similarly, industry insiders like Farah Khan and other film trackers claimed that there are actors who other than their fees demand for expensive vanity vans for different purposes (makeup, gym, meeting) which costs at least ₹50,000 per day. All these unnecessary expenses costs majorly to the producers with the films bombing at the box office.

After witnessing such flops, the producers and trade analysts are raising their voices against the practice of whopping fees demanded by the actors. A few days ago, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle asking the producers to "wake up". He wrote, "WAKE UP, SMELL THE COFFEE… The debacle of two prominent films this #Eid - #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan and #Maidaan - should serve as a wake-up call for the industry… The star fees - including the exorbitant expenses of the paraphernalia associated with stars - need to be brought under control. It’s time for correction… Will producers / Studios still remain in deep slumber?… Let’s see who bells the cat first."

Paan Singh Tomar was a hit at the box office

Made on a shoestring budget of ₹45 million, the film grossed ₹65.0 million in the first week. The movie went on to mint ₹201.80 million at the box office worldwide. Today, April 29, marks the fourth death anniversary of Irrfan Khan.

