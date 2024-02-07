Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 22:48 IST

When Jackie Shroff Slapped Anil Kapoor 17 Times On Parinda Set To 'Get It Right'

Jackie Shroff recently revealed how he ended up slapping Parinda co-star Anil Kapoor on the sets of their 1989 film Parinda, to get the scene 'right'.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Parinda
Parinda | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor have both enjoyed rather decorated careers in front of the camera, also having shared screen space with one another, many a times. However, their 1989 film Parinda, stands out in this regard. The reason behind the same is the fact that Jackie Shroff allegedly slapped Anil Kapoor, not once, but a total of 17 times while filming the movie.

When Jackie Shroff slapped Anil Kapoor 17 times


Parinda completed 30 years on November 3, last year. In a part interview Jackie Shroff opened up on a scene which required him to slap Anil Kapoor. Vidhu Vinod Chopra however, kept pushing for the shot to be redone. Eventually, it took 17 takes and thus 17 slaps, to get the shot in question. 

He said, "He wanted to express that his elder brother had slapped him. The first shot was okayed by the director and he got the right expression as well. But he said 'No, I want one more'. I slapped him. He again said 'One more'. I slapped him 17 times for the scene. I couldn't just act as if I was slapping him. I had to slap him as one couldn't get his reaction if you slap in the air."

Parinda took 3 years to make


Parinda was originally titled Kabutarkhana. At the time of mounting it, the film underwent multiple rejections and delays resulting in the making of the movie being stretched out over three years. Jackie Shroff was also not the first choice for the role of Kishen. Vidhu Vinod Chopra had written the role of Karan for Anil Kapoor and ideally wanted Amitabh Bachchan to play Kishen. However, when Bachchan refused the film, Chopra turned to Naseruddin Shah to essay the role.

Yet another rejection later, the role finally went to Jackie Shroff. Besides Anil and Jackie, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Tom Alter and Suresh Oberoi among others. Parinda can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 21:20 IST

