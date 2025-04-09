When Jaya Bachchan Called Aishwarya Rai Her 'Buddy', Emphasised Having 'A Great Relationship' With Daughter-in-law

Jaya Bachchan celebrated her 77th birthday today, April 9. The veteran actress tied the knot with Amitabh Bachchan on June 3, 1973. The couple are parents to, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan, making actress Aishwarya Rai their daughter-in-law. In an old interview, Jaya Bachchan spoke highly about the bond she shares with the young actress.

When Jaya Bachchan spoke about her bond with Aishwarya Rai

In an earlier conversation with Rediff, Jaya Bachchan shared insights into her bond with Aishwarya Rai. She referred to her daughter-in-law as her ‘buddy’. The veteran actress shared that she always has open communication with her daughter-in-law.



Jaya Bachchan said, “If I don’t like something about her, I tell her on her face. I don’t do politics behind her back. If she disagrees with me, she expresses herself." However, the actress did mention a small difference between then. She added, “Only difference is that I can be a little more dramatic and she has to be more respectful. I am old, you know. That’s all."

Jaya Bachchan also spoke about talking ‘rubbish’ with Aishwarya. She concluded by saying, “We really enjoy sitting at home and talking rubbish. Just the two of us. She doesn’t have much time, but whatever she does, we enjoy. I have a great relationship with her.”

Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans for wishing his wife Jaya Bachchan