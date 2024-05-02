Advertisement

The 1991 film Prem Qaidi, which marked Karisma Kapoor's Bollywood debut, not only launched her brilliant career but also demonstrated her bravery off-screen. Harish Kumar, who shared screen space with the actress in the movie, recently revealed how she saved him from drowning during the filming of Prem Qaidi.

Harish Sharma remembers drowning on the set of Prem Qaidi

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, Harish talked about his working experience with Karisma. The actor recalled a scene from the movie where his character saves Karisma’s character from drowning, but in reality, it was the reverse. Harish revealed it was the Murder Mubarak star who came to his rescue.

He said, “She jumps into the pool and I save her in the scene. But in reality, she is the one who saved me because I did not know swimming. I was about to drown, in fact, I was drowning, but people on set thought I was playing a prank, so no one helped me except Karisma. She held me and I held onto her clothes. So all this used to also happen in nineties Bollywood.”

Directed by K. Murali Mohana Rao, Prem Qaidi starred Harish and Karisma in lead roles. In addition to being a remake of the 1990 Telugu movie Prem Khaidi, it was Karisma's first silver screen outing. Talented performers like Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Dalip Tahil had important roles in the film as well. Remarkably, co-star Harish was a year younger than Karisma at the time of the movie's release, while the latter was only 17 years old.

Advertisement

Harish Sharma-Karisma Kapoor’s work front

Apart from Prem Qaidi, Harish has worked in several notable Hindi films including Tirangaa, Coolie No. 1, Army, Hero No. 1, and Aunty No. 1. In addition, the actor has been part of several Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu movies. The last time we saw Karisma Kapoor was in the Murder Mubarak movie on Netflix.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, and other actors played important roles in the Homi Adajania-directed movie. Her upcoming project is a web series titled Brown, which will premiere on ZEE5.