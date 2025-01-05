Published 13:19 IST, January 5th 2025
When Mental Health Advocate Deepika Padukone Spoke About Her Vision For India Being The 'Happiest Country In The World'
Deepika Padukone founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) in 2015 to reach out to people struggling with mental health issues.
Deepika Padukone Birthday: The Bollywood superstar has turned 39 on January 5. Apart from being a leading lady in the Indian film industry and also stepping out in Hollywood, Deepika has been at the forefront of mental health advocacy, after revealing her battle with depression.
Waking up every morning had become a struggle: When Deepika opened up about her depression episode
"On February 15, 2014, I vividly remember waking up with a hollow feeling in my stomach. I felt empty and directionless. I had become irritable and would cry endlessly. For someone who loves to multitask, making decisions suddenly felt like a burden. Waking up every morning had become a struggle. I was exhausted and often thought of giving up. My mother who recognized that something was amiss, insisted I seek professional help, and I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression," the actress shared.
She added, “My love-hate relationship with the illness has taught me so much. To be patient for one, that you are not alone, but most importantly, that there is hope.”
Deepika wants India to be the 'Happiest Country In The World'
In a 2018 interview with IANS, Deepika compared India with Bhutan and some Scandinavian countries that prioritise mental health as much as physical health. "My vision for the Foundation is that we become the happiest country in the world. I see Bhutan having their happiness minister, and even some of the Scandinavian countries have the highest rate of mental happiness and I want India to be there, sooner or later," she said.
