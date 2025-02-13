Published 08:40 IST, February 13th 2025
'When Mouth Opens...': AR Rahman Indirectly Addresses Samay Raina-Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent Controversy
AR Rahman and Vicky Kaushal were present at the audio launch of Chhaava in Mumbai amid the unfolding controversy over the parody show India's Got Latent.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Derogatory comments made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others on the comedy show India's Got Latent have spiraled into a controversy. Samay Raina and 40 others involved with the making of the parody show have received summons in cases about obscenity. Meanwhile, Samay has taken down all episodes of his show from his YouTube channel and India's Got Latent app. During the audio launch of Chhaava in Mumbai, Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman hinted at the controversy, although indirectly.
Did Rahman mock Samay and Ranveer Allahbadia?
At the Chhaava audio launch event, Rahman was asked by Vicky Kaushal to describe his music in 3 emojis. The composer and singer said, "with mouth closed". “I think, past week we have seen what all happens when the mouth opens," Rahman said, hinting at the unfolding India's Got Latent controversy. The comment caught Vicky and others by surprise, who said, “Talk about roasting." He then asked what would the second emoji be. To this, Rahman added, “All three mouths closed."
Samay takes down all India's Got Latent episodes
Samay Raina finally broke his silence on the controversy around his show India's Got Latent and the vulgarity in its content. After the row snowballed, the comedian revealed that he had deleted all the videos related to his show from his YouTube channel. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has called in Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others for questioning following the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent.
Samay is currently in the US for the Samay Raina Unfiltered comedy tour. He recently performed in San Jose and has gigs lined up in Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, and Canadian cities including Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal till mid March. There have also been media reports that Samay's stand-up shows in Ahmedabad and Surat have been canceled.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 08:40 IST, February 13th 2025