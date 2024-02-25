Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

When Shahid Kapoor Opened Up About Turning Down Role Opposite Aamir Khan

In a new interview, Shahid Kapoor has opened up about turning down a role in Aamir Khan starrer Rang De Basanti due to scheduling issues.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor | Image:PIB/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Shahid Kapoor made his debut in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk. In his over two decades of career, the actor has been a part of several big films like Kabir Singh, Jab We Met, Padmaavat, Udta Punjab and many others. However, in the course, the actor has also rejected several films like Rang De Basanti. In a new interview, the actor has opened up about his regret about passing on the film. 

Shahid Kapoor admits regretting passing Rang De Basanti 

In an appearance on the talk show hosted by actress Neha Dhupia, Shahid Kapoor admitted regretting passing on the role in Rang De Basanti. Directed by Omprakash Mehra, the film was released in 2006. Shahid Kapoor was offered the role of Karan Singhania, which was eventually played by actor Siddharth. 

The cast of Rang De Basanti | Image: IMDb

In the conversation, Shahid Kapoor revealed that he had turned down the role in the film due to date issues. The Kabir Singh actor said, “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately, couldn’t make time for it.” In an old interview, Shahid recalled being busy with 2-3 films when Rang De Basanti was offered to him. 

Shahid Kapoor struggled to find work after Ishq Vishk

During the interview, Shahid Kapoor opened up about his struggle to find work after the success of Ishq Vishk. He said, "There was no work for my age bracket. I look too young. So, I debut in a college film."

Talking about the conversations he had with producers at the time, Shahid Kapoor said, "A lot of times they were like teri picture toh chal gayi hai but tujhe kis heroine ke saath cast karein. And then they would name three four big stars and say yeh sab toh tujhse … tu bachcha lagega inke saamne, tere andar mardaangi nahi aai hai abhi... How will you look like... because mass chahiye, massy hero chahiye. Woh toh tha nahi mere andar mass ka M bhi nahi tha. So, you know, all that did happen at that time. I did have to choose from whatever people were ready to offer me even though I was a successful actor because the kind of content that had been written at that time was made for the older actors. I think Hrithik came in 3 years before me, and then Vivek (Oberoi) happened."

Published February 25th, 2024 at 13:11 IST

