When Udit Narayan Kissed Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik - Old Videos Resurface Amid Fan Controversy

Udit Narayan recently found himself in a soup when a video from his concerts began doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the singer poses for selfies and puts a peck on a fan's cheek. Udit's gesture has not gone down well with the netizens and they are bashing the singer. Amid this, old videos of him with Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik made rounds on social media, wherein he was seen kissing the female singers while on the stage.

Fans have always loved Pardesi Pardesi singer's partnership with Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal in Bollywood music. However, due to Udit Narayan’s current fan controversy, old videos and photos of him are getting mocked for being physical with female singers without consent.

In the viral video, Alka Yagnik performing on stage when Udit Narayan approaches and kisses her on the cheek without her consent. Alka, clearly shocked, quickly steps away. Another image shared on social media depicts Udit kissing Shreya Ghoshal on the cheek. These resurfaced incidents have intensified the backlash against the singer on social platforms.

On February 1, a video of Udit Narayan from his concert went viral online. Social media users resorted to name-calling the veteran singer and alleged that it did not suit his stature to kiss a female fan at the concert. His fans defended him by sharing that it was the fans who first approached him for the kiss. In an interview, Narayan mentioned that such incidents are just an expression of love from the fans.