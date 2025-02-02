Published 09:53 IST, February 2nd 2025
When Udit Narayan Kissed Shreya Ghoshal, Alka Yagnik - Old Videos Resurface Amid Fan Controversy
A viral video of Udit Narayan kissing a female fan on the lips drew criticism. Amid the backlash, an old clip of him kissing Alka and Shreya also resurfaced.
Udit Narayan recently found himself in a soup when a video from his concerts began doing rounds on the internet. In the video, the singer poses for selfies and puts a peck on a fan's cheek. Udit's gesture has not gone down well with the netizens and they are bashing the singer. Amid this, old videos of him with Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik made rounds on social media, wherein he was seen kissing the female singers while on the stage.
When Udit Narayan kissed Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal in Indian Idol
Fans have always loved Pardesi Pardesi singer's partnership with Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal in Bollywood music. However, due to Udit Narayan’s current fan controversy, old videos and photos of him are getting mocked for being physical with female singers without consent.
In the viral video, Alka Yagnik performing on stage when Udit Narayan approaches and kisses her on the cheek without her consent. Alka, clearly shocked, quickly steps away. Another image shared on social media depicts Udit kissing Shreya Ghoshal on the cheek. These resurfaced incidents have intensified the backlash against the singer on social platforms.
Udit Narayan reacts to viral video of him kissing a fan
On February 1, a video of Udit Narayan from his concert went viral online. Social media users resorted to name-calling the veteran singer and alleged that it did not suit his stature to kiss a female fan at the concert. His fans defended him by sharing that it was the fans who first approached him for the kiss. In an interview, Narayan mentioned that such incidents are just an expression of love from the fans.
Speaking to a National daily, Udit Narayan mentioned that fans are crazy for the artists and this is their way of showing love. He stressed that people are reading too much into it and said, “hum decent log hain.” He mentioned that despite the crowd and the bodyguards, some fans wish to shake hands or kiss him to show their affection.
Updated 09:59 IST, February 2nd 2025