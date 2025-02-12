Published 14:11 IST, February 12th 2025
When Varun Dhawan Predicted The Downfall Of India's Got Latent, Warned Ranveer Allahbadia About Getting 'Cancelled'
Varun Dhawan appeared on the BeerBiceps podcast and cautioned Ranveer Allahbadia about Samay Raina's India's Got Latent. The video has now resurfaced online.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Varun Dhawan appeared on the BeerBiceps podcast during the promotion of his film Baby John. The actor and the host Ranveer Allahbadia discussed the Samay Raina show India's Got Latent in the episode. A video of the Bollywood actor explaining why he stays away from the show has now resurfaced. Varun even joked that if he appeared on the show, he might get ‘cancelled’.
What did Varun Dhawan say about India's Got Latent on BeerBiceps podcast
India's Got Latent has sparked major outrage due to the use of profane language, sexual inferences, investor remarks and stereotypical slurs. Demands for banning and boycotting the show have been gaining pace. It seems like Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan had predicted the fate of the show a few months back.
Talking to Ranbeer Allahbadia on his podcast, Varun Dhawan mentioned that Samay Raina had approached him to be a part of the show. He said, "He asked me to be on the show, and genuinely, I think I’d thrive on the show, and I would go for it. I would get cancelled, but I feel his show would be affected negatively because the more eyeballs you get in that way, sometimes, when you are doing that, humour can backfire—though he is not scared." The Student of the Year further mentioned that he would be a part of the show if he did not have any projects lined up, as it would lead to collateral damage for others. He added, "I would do it in a heartbeat; I am not worried. But I think with the teams I am dealing with right now, I will have to do it when I am not promoting, so that nobody else gets caught in the crossfire—because there will be a crossfire, for sure." A video of the actor talking about this is now viral on social media.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 14:11 IST, February 12th 2025