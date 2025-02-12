When Varun Dhawan Predicted The Downfall Of India's Got Latent, Warned Ranveer Allahbadia About Getting 'Cancelled'



What did Varun Dhawan say about India's Got Latent on BeerBiceps podcast

Talking to Ranbeer Allahbadia on his podcast, Varun Dhawan mentioned that Samay Raina had approached him to be a part of the show. He said, "He asked me to be on the show, and genuinely, I think I’d thrive on the show, and I would go for it. I would get cancelled, but I feel his show would be affected negatively because the more eyeballs you get in that way, sometimes, when you are doing that, humour can backfire—though he is not scared." The Student of the Year further mentioned that he would be a part of the show if he did not have any projects lined up, as it would lead to collateral damage for others. He added, "I would do it in a heartbeat; I am not worried. But I think with the teams I am dealing with right now, I will have to do it when I am not promoting, so that nobody else gets caught in the crossfire—because there will be a crossfire, for sure." A video of the actor talking about this is now viral on social media.