When Vikrant Massey Apologised To Sara Ali Khan For Commenting On Her 'Priorities As A Star'

The perception of actor Vikrant Massey about co-star Sara Ali Khan underwent a significant shift during the filming of Gaslight alongside Chitrangada Singh. Initially, Massey admitted to having preconceived notions about Khan, suspecting she might prioritise superficial things like "hair and makeup." However, upon collaborating with her, Massey realised his misjudgment and publicly expressed his guilt in a resurfaced video that recently went viral on Reddit.

What preconceived notion did Vikrant have for Sara?

In the video, Massey candidly acknowledged falling prey to prevalent discussions surrounding nepotism and privilege in the film industry. He confessed to initially believing Khan, as a star kid, might not prioritise acting as much as her appearance. However, witnessing Khan's dedication and work ethic firsthand on set dismissed Massey's misconceptions, leading him to apologise to Khan.

He detailed, “A part of me did feel like, you know, star hai, popular star hai. I’m miles off the star circuit… Priorities shayad hair makeup hongi. I told her and I apologised. That’s unfair, of course. I realised this in the first second when I saw the number of hours she put in and what she prioritised as an actor.”

How did Sara Ali Khan react to this?

Responding to Massey's apology, Khan said that she wasn't offended by his initial perceptions, given the preconceived notions attached to her background. She was heard saying, “I’m used to this, a little bit. I understand where I come from, who I am. What I appreciate is people being fluid and malleable enough to allow me the opportunity to change that preconceived notion. I think it took 30 minutes and he realised that it’s not what he thought it was…”

Further talking about their professional dynamic, Massey praised Khan's diligence and described her as one of the most hard-working actors he had encountered. He added, “We would discuss scripts, we would discuss backstories. I’ve spent a lot of time with her on set. I was like wow… what she was on set… was supremely impressive.”