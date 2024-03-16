×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Vijay Varma On Doing Intimate Scenes With Sara Ali Khan In Murder Mubarak: We Gave A Hot Take

Vijay Varma has opened up on filming intimate scenes with Sara Ali Khan in Murder Mubarak. It premiered on March 15 on Netflix.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan
Vijay Varma and Sara Ali Khan | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vijay Varma recently shared a screen with Sara Ali Khan. The actors featured together in the recent movie Murder Mubarak. The star-studded cast of the movie also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapur. During a promotional interview for the movie, actor Vijay Varma opened up on his chemistry with Sara Ali Khan in the movie. 

Vijay Varma says actors ‘let go of inhibitions’ while shooting romantic scenes 

In an interview with ANI, Vijay Varma opened up on shooting intimate scenes in the film Murder Mubarak. The actor detailed that he shared a comfortable bond with Sara Ali Khan which is what made it easier for them to romance on screen. He also shared his ‘excitement’ that people are talking about the scene. 

In the interview, Vijay said, “But during one passionate, intense scene, when I least expected it, Sara was so deeply into her character, she pulled me in as well, and we gave a hot take! I realised that only when two actors share a comfortable bond and let go of their inhibitions can they create passion and chemistry. We are both super excited that now everyone’s talking about it. We finished the hot scene and went back to goofing around and leg-pulling immediately.” 

Sara Ali Khan on doing intimate scenes with Vijay Varma 

Sara Ali Khan has also opened up about doing intimate scenes. The actress called sharing a screen with Vijay an ‘absolute privilege’. She also shared that the filmmaker Homi Adajani made the cast comfortable with each other for them to do intimate scenes. 

The actress shared, “It was an absolute privilege. He is such an effortless actor and brings so much spontaneity to every scene. It wasn’t difficult to have chemistry with him because of the ease that Homi Sir created on set. Everyone was relaxed, professional, and totally in the scene.” In the film, Sara and Vijay’s character are best friends who eventually fall in love. 

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ed Sheeran with Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Meets Ed Sheeran

a minute ago
GATE 2024 Results Out

GATE Results Out

3 minutes ago
MARCOS

INS Kolkata rescues ship

9 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi's decade

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

18 minutes ago
The Samajwadi Party has released another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

SP Fifth List

19 minutes ago
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu meets troops in Gaza Strip

Israel to attend new talk

22 minutes ago
Pulkit Kriti Wedding

Pulkit-Kriti Spotted

24 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman on Indian Eco

40 minutes ago
Gold smuggling attempts foiled at the Mumbai Airport

Gold Smuggling

41 minutes ago
Israel

Blinken speaks to Kuleba

an hour ago
Three nabbed for the murder of jeweller in Himachal Pradesh

Three Nabbed for Murder

an hour ago
Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1

Mercedes CEO Salary

an hour ago
The Parent Trap

Lindsay On Son Luai

an hour ago
Jharkhand News

Jharkhand LS Polls

an hour ago
LPG cylinder blast

100 Injured in Rewari

an hour ago
Aaron Finch

Finch warns SRH

an hour ago
SpaceX Indonesia

SpaceX for Pentagon

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 76 Year Old Wrestler Lifts Heavy Weight, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News6 hours ago

  2. LIVE: EC To Announce 2024 Lok Sabha Election Dates Shortly

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. Tesla's Cybertruck smashes Toyota in 1st accident

    World8 hours ago

  4. Keep Uric Acid Levels In Check Through Diet: What To Eat And Avoid

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  5. Congress, BRS Shattered All Dreams of Telangana: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo