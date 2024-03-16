Advertisement

Vijay Varma recently shared a screen with Sara Ali Khan. The actors featured together in the recent movie Murder Mubarak. The star-studded cast of the movie also includes Pankaj Tripathi, Tisca Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapur. During a promotional interview for the movie, actor Vijay Varma opened up on his chemistry with Sara Ali Khan in the movie.

Vijay Varma says actors ‘let go of inhibitions’ while shooting romantic scenes

In an interview with ANI, Vijay Varma opened up on shooting intimate scenes in the film Murder Mubarak. The actor detailed that he shared a comfortable bond with Sara Ali Khan which is what made it easier for them to romance on screen. He also shared his ‘excitement’ that people are talking about the scene.

In the interview, Vijay said, “But during one passionate, intense scene, when I least expected it, Sara was so deeply into her character, she pulled me in as well, and we gave a hot take! I realised that only when two actors share a comfortable bond and let go of their inhibitions can they create passion and chemistry. We are both super excited that now everyone’s talking about it. We finished the hot scene and went back to goofing around and leg-pulling immediately.”

Sara Ali Khan on doing intimate scenes with Vijay Varma

Sara Ali Khan has also opened up about doing intimate scenes. The actress called sharing a screen with Vijay an ‘absolute privilege’. She also shared that the filmmaker Homi Adajani made the cast comfortable with each other for them to do intimate scenes.

The actress shared, “It was an absolute privilege. He is such an effortless actor and brings so much spontaneity to every scene. It wasn’t difficult to have chemistry with him because of the ease that Homi Sir created on set. Everyone was relaxed, professional, and totally in the scene.” In the film, Sara and Vijay’s character are best friends who eventually fall in love.