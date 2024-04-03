×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 13:24 IST

When Vikrant Massey Was Told He Won't Get To Work In Films

Coming from a lower-middle class family, Vikrant Massey said he has had his fair share of struggles in life, and he has come out stronger.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vikrant Massey
Vikrant Massey | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actor Vikrant Massey says for him the common man is the hero in real life and he aims to showcase the same on screen. The actor believes "aam-aadmi" has been ignored by the film industry for too long and through his movies he wants him to take the centre stage. "This is the time of common man. The person cleaning the drain is a common man, the common man are out on streets fighting. The common man has always been the hero and they have been ignored for too long. I am an actor, I can act and what I can do through my work is, become their voice," Vikrant told PTI.

Vikrant Massey file photo | Image: X

 

When Vikrant Massey opened up about his struggles

Coming from a lower-middle class family, Vikrant says he has had his fair share of struggles in life, and he has come out stronger. "I was told I am a TV actor and I won't get to work in films. When I came here (films) I was told I can only be a hero's friend, but I am the protagonist and the so-called hero...I have lived a journey. Like Amol in 'Chhapaak' is a common man, who left his job and is walking on this path. There are people, these are characters, who for me are the heroes," said the actor.

Vikrant Massey file photo | Image: X

 

When Vikrant revealed what inspired him to become an actor

The actor says he has always drawn inspiration from the society as he is not a trained performer. "I travel a lot. I want to bring on-screen all my experiences. I am still learning, I am very young, what I see around me, I try to bring it on screen," he said, and added, "I hope audiences like me, they laugh and cry with me and take away something from the characters I play. I am not attempting to change the world, I want people to get aware of their own self, and relate to the characters I play."

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey has turned a year older today and will be celebrating his birthday with his loved ones.

(Inputs from PTI)

 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 13:24 IST

