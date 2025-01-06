Who Is Muskan Nancy James? Meet The Estranged Sister-in-law Of Actress Hansika Motwani

Muskan Nancy James has been in the news after she filed a complaint against actress Hansika Motwani, her brother Prashant and mother Jyoti Motwani. She has reportedly alleged Prashant of domestic violence, while her in-laws of interfering in her marital life. If you don't know who is Muskan, read on to know.

Who is Muskan Nancy James?

She is a TV actress, who has been in the industry since 2006. She started her acting journey with supporting roles and eventually made a big break with Mata Ki Chowki (2008). She played the lead role till 2011. Then she was seen in the shows Adaalat, Crime Patrol and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She was last seen in 2015 in show Agent Raghav – Crime Branch where she made an appearance in one of the episodes. Since then, she has been away from the small screen.

(A file photo of Muskan Nancy James | Image: Instagram)

How Muskan Nancy and Hansika Motwani related?

Muskan is married to Prashant, who is the brother of actress Hansika. The couple has been living separately for the past two years. They got married in March 2021 in a lavish set-up in Udaipur, but a year later trouble started cropping up in their marriage.

(Muskan with Motwani family | Image: Instagram)

While Muskan has deleted all the wedding photos, Aman Photographyasr's Instagram handle still has some on their page. Check out them below:

(A photo of Muskan and Prashant from their wedding album | Image: Instagram)

Trouble in paradise

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Muskan filed a complaint on December 18, 2024, at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station under sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita - 498-A (cruelty), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention). According to the complaint the actress has accused her mother-in-law Jyoti and sister-in-law Hansika of excessive interference in her and Prashant's marital life. She alleged that the constant involvement strained her relationship with her husband.

According to reports, she also alleged that her in-laws demanded expensive gifts and even engaged in fraudulent activities related to property. “Yes, an FIR has been registered against Prashant, Hansika, and Jyoti Motwani. I have sought legal assistance now. At this point, I am not at liberty to comment further," Pinkvilla quoted Muskan.

Muskan Nancy claims to suffer from Bell’s Palsy due to Prashant Motwani

She further alleged that owing to domestic violence she suffered severe stress and developed Bell’s Palsy, a condition causing facial paralysis. In November 2022, Muskan dropped a post opening up about her health struggle. She shared a photo and a video, offering a glimpse of the treatment process. However, in her post, she didn't mention her husband Prashant or in-laws and simply thanked her parents for giving her a shoulder to lean on.