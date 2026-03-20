Who Played ‘Bade Sahab’ In Dhurandhar 2? Meet The Theatre Artist Who Appeared In Movies Like Maharani 2, Haq, And More | Image: X

Dhurandhar The Revenge, the sequel to the blockbuster revenge drama, hit the big screens in India and overseas on March 19 after chaotic paid previews that happened a day before. With the full-fledged rollout now, many unturned stones have been flipped, clearing the air around the mysteries and suspense that were built in part 1 of Aditya Dhar’s movie.

One of which was when the first part of Dhurandhar was released in theatres in December 2025, references to Bade Sahab appear multiple times, presenting him as the powerful superior of ISI chief Major Iqbal (played by Arjun Rampal). Now that Dhurandhar 2 is out, it has been suggested that Bade Sahab’s character is inspired by Dawood Ibrahim. The role has been portrayed by Danish Iqbal in the movie.

Who is Danish Iqbal?

Danish Iqbal is an actor, director, and trainer. He was brought up in Allahabad. He trained at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), where he built a strong foundation in acting. Audiences in Indian theatre widely respect him for his intense, character-driven performances. For higher studies, he later moved to London to study classical acting. He also taught as a faculty member at Jamia Millia Islamia’s AJK Mass Communication Research Centre in New Delhi.

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Over the years, he has worked on several web series and films. Recently, he played Dilshad Mirza in Maharani 2, K.C. Majumdar in Nana Patekar’s Sankalp, and Liaqat in Haq. He has also appeared in Faraaz and Aakhri Sach. Now, Dhurandhar has brought him into the public spotlight.

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What is the role of ‘Bade Sahab’ in Dhurandhar?

In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Bade Sahab is not merely a supporting character; he serves as the main antagonist who works from behind the scenes. The first part only hinted at his presence, but according to viewers, the sequel finally brings him directly in front of the audience.

Many viewers and early reactions suggest that ‘Bade Sahab’ takes strong inspiration from Dawood Ibrahim. Although the filmmakers have not officially confirmed this link, the resemblance has sparked widespread discussion online and increased curiosity around the film. The similarities appear in the character’s background, his influence, and the way he operates from the shadows.

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