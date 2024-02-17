Advertisement

Suhani Bhatnagar, known best for playing Aamir Khan’s younger daughter in Dangal breathed her last at the age of 19. As per media reports, the young actress was suffering from major health conditions due to which she was admitted to the hospital for a long time. On February 17, Suhani passed away while receiving treatment at AIIMS Delhi.

Suhani Bhatnagar was one of thr 10,000 girls who auditioned for Dangal

At the age of 11, Suhani Bhatnagar shot to fame for essaying the role of young Babita Phogat in the sports drama film Dangal. Led by Aamir Khan, the film was a drama that chronicled the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, who decides to fulfil his dream of winning a gold medal for his country by training his daughters for the Commonwealth Games despite the existing social stigmas. Suhani Bhatnagar played the role of young Babita Phogat which was later essayed by Sanya Malhotra.

A resident of the National Captial Region, Suhani Bhatnagar was one of 10,000 girls whom the makers auditioned for the role in Dangal. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, in an old interview, recalled how he auditioned nearly 10,000 girls for the role of Aamir Khan’s daughter. Talking about Suhani, he recalled, “We auditioned Suhani in Delhi. She had so much purity in her. We had cast Sanya so Suhani matched her. It was also important that the girls should resemble Aamir Khan and Sakshi Tanwar.”

Suhani Bhatnagar won laurels for her acting in Dangal

Soon after the release of Dangal, Suhani Bhatnagar was appreciated for her performance in the film. In an Instagram post made in 2017, Suhani shared a photo of herself with a trophy. She was awarded with the ‘Best Child Actor’ award for her performance in the film. While the actress was not too active on social media, she often shared photos with her family members on Instagram.

While sporadic in her posting, Suhani often shared her time spent with friends and family on social media. She also posted several photos from the time she spent with Dangal cast and crew during the film's shoot. The actress shared the photos with Aamir Khan, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and her co-actors Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Waseem, Aparshakti Khurana and Fatima Sana Sheikh during the film’s promotions,