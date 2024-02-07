Advertisement

Aamir Khan's last two projects- Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chadha- underperformed at the box office upon their release. After the latter's release and its underwhelming reception, Aamir announced a break from acting to focus on his family. While many have underestimated the Bollywood star's pull at the box office, it is interesting to note that he holds the maximum ₹500 crore grossers at the worldwide box office.

Aamir ahead of his contemporaries

While many have labelled Baahubali star Prabhas as the king of box office, even he is behind Aamir Khan when it comes to worldwide box office. Aamir has 4 films that have earned ₹500 crore plus internationally and sits on the top of the table, followed by Prabhas who has 3 films in the club.

The movies of Aamir that have grossed ₹500 crore worldwide are-- Secret Superstar (2016), Dangal (2016), PK (2014) and Dhoom 3 (2013). His films have opened doors for other movies to well in markets like Japan and China. While his current releases may not be doing as expected at the box office, its just a matter of time he makes a comeback like he deserves.

Aamir on his comeback

Aamir Khan, who has produced former wife Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, recently said that he has begin shooting for his next film. He also revealed that he also started learning Hindustani classical music during this period. At a press meet, Kiran shared that said Aamir had given a screen test for Laapataa Ladies but they mutually decided to cast Ravi Kishan in the role of a cop as the movie has a rural backdrop.