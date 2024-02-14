English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

Who Was Usha Mehta? Indian Freedom Fighter Whose Life Inspired Sara Ali Khan's Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Khan's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan is loosely inspired by the life of Indian freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Know everything about her.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ae Watan Mere Watan
Ae Watan Mere Watan | Image:Prime Video
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Sara Khan's upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan is loosely inspired by the life of Indian freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Know everything about her.

Published February 13th, 2024 at 23:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

37 minutes ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

38 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

40 minutes ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

an hour ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

an hour ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

an hour ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

an hour ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

6 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

8 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

9 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

9 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

9 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

a day ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

a day ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

a day ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies Made On Iconic Love Stories

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  2. Can You Walk Your Way To Health? Taking A Look At Walking Workouts

    Lifestyle28 minutes ago

  3. Karnataka Congress Workers Beat Each Other up

    Politics News31 minutes ago

  4. Showtime Trailer Launch: Emraan, Mouni, Sriya Launch New Show

    Galleries35 minutes ago

  5. Couples Who'll Celebrate Their 1st Valentine's

    Web Stories36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement