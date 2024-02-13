Advertisement

Inspired by real-life events, Ae Watan Mere Watan, is directed by Kannan Iyer and is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead and features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles alongside a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. The film, whose motion poster was unveiled at the IFFI 2023, will soon make its OTT debut.

What is the release date of Ae Watan Mere Watan?

On World Radio Day, February 15, Prime Video announced the worldwide premiere of its original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. The historical thriller drama will debut on the OTT platform on March 21.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a fictional tale that tells the riveting story about an underground radio station, led by a courageous young girl, that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle. Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s remarkable journey, the film pays a tribute to both— the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement.

Ae Watan Mere Watan teaser release

Back in January, the makers released the first look of Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan. The teaser of the film featured the actress in `the pre-Independence era. In the clip, she assembles a radio-like device and says, "Britishers think they have destroyed the Quit India Movement. But they cannot stop us from raising our voices. This is India's voice, from somewhere in India." Following that, she hears a loud bang and takes a pause. As per the description, the film is about a college girl in Bombay who becomes a freedom fighter.

This evocative historical thriller-drama is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21 in Hindi with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.