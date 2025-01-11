Why Neena Gupta Called Filmmaker Pritish Nandy 'Bas***d' After His Death? Actress Deletes Post After Criticism

Filmmaker Pritish Nandy breathed his last on January 9. Filmmakers Sudhir Mishra, and Hansal Mehta, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sayani Gupta, and Sanjay Dutt among others paid rich tributes to the veteran journalist, poet and filmmaker who died at the age of 73. However, it was Neena Gupta's message that caught the attention of social media.

Neena Gupta's message for Pritish Nandy draws flak

Following the death of Pritish Nandy Neena Gupta took to social media to write, "No RIP… Do you know what Pritish did to me? He stole my daughter Masaba Gupta’s birth certificate and had it published. So, no RIP, you understand? I have proof of it."



The actress received massive flak for her comments. However, Neena Gupta's comments came from her past when she was expecting Masaba. The actress was unmarried and pregnant which is why she wanted to keep the pregnancy discreet. It was Nandy who allegedly published her birth certificate revealing to the world that Masaba’s father was Vivian Richards, a famous West Indies cricketer. This seemed to anger Neena Gupta. However, the actress deleted the comments after this.

More about Pritish Nandy's death

Veteran journalist, poet and filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away in Mumbai on January 8. Nandy (73), a Padma Shri awardee, died after a cardiac arrest at his home in south Mumbai and his last rites were performed in the evening. In a social media post, veteran actor and Nandy's friend Anupam Kher paid glowing tributes to him.



"Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist!" Kher wrote. "He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly The Illustrated Weekly (magazines edited by Nandy)," Kher added. Nandy was a former Rajya Sabha member of the Shiv Sena and also an animal rights advocate. His company, Pritish Nandy Communications (PNC), made films like Sur, Kaante, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and Pyaar Ke Side Effects and also produced the web series Four More Shots Please! Nandy wrote around 40 books of poetry in English and translated poems from Bengali, Urdu, and Punjabi into English.