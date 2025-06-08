Will Aamir Khan Deliver Another Flop With Sitaare Zameen Par? Actor Admits Being Unsure Of Film's Box Office Prospect

Updated 8 June 2025 at 17:10 IST
Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor will headline the movie that is scheduled to release on June 20 and marks his first outing after his last debacle, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Amid low buzz for the movie, the actor, who has a reputation for being a ‘perfectionist’ in the industry, has admitted being dubious about the box office outcome of Sitaare Zameen Par.
In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Aamir Khan admitted that while his upcoming film narrates a heartwarming story, he is not certain about its success a the ticketing counter. He opined that only action movies are delivering favourable results at the box office these days, and Sitaare Zameen Par is a comedy-drama. He also cited the example of Ghajini and recalled that it was released at a time when the cinegoers had no appetite for action films.
Aamir Khan argued, "My film always releases at a time when it’s completely ill-timed. When my comedy film comes out time action films are working. So I am constantly stressed that I don’t know right now everyone wants to see action. The last 12 films have been action and blockbusters. So while I believe that it’s a very heartwarming and beautiful story which will connect very deeply with people, that’s what I am hoping. But right now, everyone wants to see action films." He asserted that he has ‘no idea’ whether the film will work at the box office or not.
Just a few days back, at another event when Aamir Khan was promoting Sitaare Zameen Par, he argued that nothing can come in the way of a good film's box office success. He was speaking on the matter of trolling and disagreed with theories stating that his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, did not work because of an incessant negative campaign. The actor stressed, “If a film is good, no one in the world can stop it from working. And if it’s not, no one can make it a hit either.” Days after this statement, the actor seems to predict the fate of Sitaare Zameen Par at the box office.
