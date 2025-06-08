Will Aamir Khan Deliver Another Flop With Sitaare Zameen Par? Actor Admits Being Unsure Of Film's Box Office Prospect

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor will headline the movie that is scheduled to release on June 20 and marks his first outing after his last debacle, Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Amid low buzz for the movie, the actor, who has a reputation for being a ‘perfectionist’ in the industry, has admitted being dubious about the box office outcome of Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan blames ‘timing’ for the potential low box office result of Sitaare Zameen Par

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Aamir Khan admitted that while his upcoming film narrates a heartwarming story, he is not certain about its success a the ticketing counter. He opined that only action movies are delivering favourable results at the box office these days, and Sitaare Zameen Par is a comedy-drama. He also cited the example of Ghajini and recalled that it was released at a time when the cinegoers had no appetite for action films.

Aamir Khan argued, "My film always releases at a time when it’s completely ill-timed. When my comedy film comes out time action films are working. So I am constantly stressed that I don’t know right now everyone wants to see action. The last 12 films have been action and blockbusters. So while I believe that it’s a very heartwarming and beautiful story which will connect very deeply with people, that’s what I am hoping. But right now, everyone wants to see action films." He asserted that he has ‘no idea’ whether the film will work at the box office or not.

When Aamir Khan said, ‘If a film is good, no one in the world can stop it from working'