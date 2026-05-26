Will Ranveer Singh's Next Big-Budget Film Pralay Bear The Brunt Of FWICE Ban Over Don 3 Exit?

Ranveer Singh is making headlines after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his sudden exit from Don 3, incurring major financial loss to the production house. The film body has denied the actor access to crew, spot boys, technicians, vanity van suppliers, directors and more associated with the film body. This not just applies in Hindi cinema but across India. With this, Ranveer's next film, Pralay, is likely to pay the hefty price of 'non-cooperation'.

Will Pralay be grounded? Big-budget zombie thriller caught in the crossfire of Ranveer Singh-FWICE ban

Pralay, helmed by Jai Mehta, was officially announced in late December 2025. The film is likely to mount on a whopping budget of ₹300 crore, and the pre-production work is in progress. However, with the ban on Ranveer, the film is in danger. FWICE has stated in their press brief that the ban will only be lifted if the Dhurandhar actor approaches the film body to discuss the matter.

With no spot boy, cameraman, technicians and vanity vans, it is tough for the film to go on the floors any time soon. If the actor doesn't resolve the matter for long, the film might even get shelved, incurring major loss to the producer.

"This implies that none of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects...We have requested all producers to take a stand, to join us in solidarity, to speak out against this conduct, and to take a firm decision. We believe that this is a negative trend, a precedent that must not be allowed to take root..," Ashoke Pandit said during the press meet. He stated that a superstar is not bigger than the law, and until Ranveer decides to meet them personally, none of the workers across India, including technicians, spot boys, vanity van suppliers and other affiliated staff, will work with him.

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FWICE has over 5000 active members and 36 affiliated unions, and the non-cooperation directive could impact Ranveer's upcoming movies and advertisements.

All about Pralay

Ranveer is set to venture into uncharted territory for mainstream Bollywood with Pralay. It will be a high-octane zombie apocalypse and post-apocalyptic thriller. Produced under Hansal Mehta’s banner True Story Films alongside Ranveer's own Ma Kasam Films, the film will be directed by Jai Mehta (Scam 1992) from an original script co-written with Vishal Kapoor.

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Earlier, it was reported that the makers have signed South beauty Kalyani Priyadarshan in the second lead.